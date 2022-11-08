Sister Ophelia B. Milo Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Sister Ophelia B. Milo was born to the union of Simon Broussard and Azema Leblanc Broussard in Grand Coteau, Louisiana November 17, 1925. She was 97 years at her passing.

She worked for the P.A.I.S.D. for over 45years. She was a member of Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church Pastor’s Chorus and the Sanctuary Choir.

She was a member of the Royal Mrs. and a member of the Get Acquainted Club. She loved her community.

Sis. Milo was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Milo Jr. of 69 years. One son: Joseph Ronnie Sam. Parents: Simon and Azema Broussard. Two brothers: Wilfred Broussard and Alfred Broussard Sr. Four sisters: Semonia Taylor, Corita Thomas, Ezola Mayfield and Alice Greene and One daughter-in-law: Edna Mae Sam.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories her grandchildren, Felicia Sam of Port Arthur TX, Bryant Sam (Lavonne) of Houston TX, Jassa Jones of Port Arthur TX; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Vaughn Jr., LaShanda Tolliver (Courtney), Timothy Sam I, Darius McMahone, Brittney Gloston, Bryant Gloston Jr.; great-great grandchild, Sebastian Stone Sam; and a great great great grandson, Timothy Sam II; one sister, Lovonia Broussard of San Diego, CA; honorary granddaughter, Greta Coles; goddaughters, Dedrea Widow, Sonya Brooks and Carol Simpson and godson, Jason Payne. She has a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church, 548 E. 15th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.