Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Published 12:04 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 31 to Nov 6:

  • Roshanda Roberts, 37, warrant other agency
  • Jaidyn Jackson, 17, assault offensive touch – family violence
  • Kayla Sheldon, 24, Nederland warrants
  • Whitney Williamson, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Nederland warrant
  • Gregory Meche, 58, warrant other agency
  • Emily Rosario, 38, warrant other agency
  • Horacio Trevino, 48, warrant other agency
  • Blake Roberts, 43, warrant other agency
  • Travis Ryden, 40, public intoxication
  • Jarey Louis, 27, fail to identify – giving false/fictitious information
  • Mark Binder, 20, warrant other agency
  • John Guillory, 50, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6:

Oct. 31

  • Officer Guidry arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2800 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1600 block of Avenue C.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2000 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
  • A complainant reported assault family violence -impede breathing-circulation and criminal mischief in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported a runaway. The runaway was later recovered.

Nov. 1

  • Officer Benoit arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Officer Benoit arrested a subject for assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3200 block of Youmans.
  • Officer Collins arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland Warrants in the 300 block of N 22nd Street.
  • Officer Collins arrested a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 300 block of N 22nd Street.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 200 block of Memorial.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 200 block of Memorial.

Nov. 2

  • A complainant reported disorderly conduct in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • Officer Bell arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Helena.
  • Officer Benoit arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of N 17th Street.
  • Officer Mortera arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 3

  • Officer Collins arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 7600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 2200 block of Avenue D.
  • A complainant reported failure to stop and render aid and leaving the scene of an accident in the 1900 block of N Highway 69.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • A complainant reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Highway 365.
  • Officer Maxwell received information in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Officer Collins arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Officer Champeaux arrested a subject for failure to identify – giving false/fictitious information in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported an assault offensive touch – family violence in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Officer Mortera arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of S 27th Street.

Nov. 4

  • A complainant information in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 1600 block of S 37th Street.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 1800 block of N 31st Street.
  • A complainant reported assault by threat in the 1100 block of N Twin City Highway.
  • A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury and theft in the 1100 block of Chicago.

Nov. 5

  • A complainant reported a death in the 800 block of S 8th Street.
  • A complainant reported harassment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A complainant reported a dog at large in the 1700 block of Atlanta.
  • A complainant reported burglary of a habitation in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 6

Officer Fanette arrested a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 200 block of S 37th Street.

