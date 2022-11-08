Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Published 12:04 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 31 to Nov 6:
- Roshanda Roberts, 37, warrant other agency
- Jaidyn Jackson, 17, assault offensive touch – family violence
- Kayla Sheldon, 24, Nederland warrants
- Whitney Williamson, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Nederland warrant
- Gregory Meche, 58, warrant other agency
- Emily Rosario, 38, warrant other agency
- Horacio Trevino, 48, warrant other agency
- Blake Roberts, 43, warrant other agency
- Travis Ryden, 40, public intoxication
- Jarey Louis, 27, fail to identify – giving false/fictitious information
- Mark Binder, 20, warrant other agency
- John Guillory, 50, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6:
Oct. 31
- Officer Guidry arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 2800 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1600 block of Avenue C.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 2000 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
- A complainant reported assault family violence -impede breathing-circulation and criminal mischief in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported a runaway. The runaway was later recovered.
Nov. 1
- Officer Benoit arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Officer Benoit arrested a subject for assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3200 block of Youmans.
- Officer Collins arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland Warrants in the 300 block of N 22nd Street.
- Officer Collins arrested a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 300 block of N 22nd Street.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 200 block of Memorial.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 200 block of Memorial.
Nov. 2
- A complainant reported disorderly conduct in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
- Officer Bell arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Helena.
- Officer Benoit arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of N 17th Street.
- Officer Mortera arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 3
- Officer Collins arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 7600 block of Twin City Highway.
- A complainant reported a death in the 2200 block of Avenue D.
- A complainant reported failure to stop and render aid and leaving the scene of an accident in the 1900 block of N Highway 69.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Highway 365.
- Officer Maxwell received information in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Officer Collins arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Officer Champeaux arrested a subject for failure to identify – giving false/fictitious information in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported an assault offensive touch – family violence in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Officer Mortera arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of S 27th Street.
Nov. 4
- A complainant information in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 1600 block of S 37th Street.
- A complainant reported a death in the 1800 block of N 31st Street.
- A complainant reported assault by threat in the 1100 block of N Twin City Highway.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury and theft in the 1100 block of Chicago.
Nov. 5
- A complainant reported a death in the 800 block of S 8th Street.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A complainant reported a dog at large in the 1700 block of Atlanta.
- A complainant reported burglary of a habitation in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 6
Officer Fanette arrested a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 200 block of S 37th Street.