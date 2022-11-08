Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Published 12:04 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 31 to Nov 6:

Roshanda Roberts, 37, warrant other agency

Jaidyn Jackson, 17, assault offensive touch – family violence

Kayla Sheldon, 24, Nederland warrants

Whitney Williamson, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Nederland warrant

Gregory Meche, 58, warrant other agency

Emily Rosario, 38, warrant other agency

Horacio Trevino, 48, warrant other agency

Blake Roberts, 43, warrant other agency

Travis Ryden, 40, public intoxication

Jarey Louis, 27, fail to identify – giving false/fictitious information

Mark Binder, 20, warrant other agency

John Guillory, 50, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6:

Oct. 31

Officer Guidry arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported a theft in the 2800 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1600 block of Avenue C.

A complainant reported a theft in the 2000 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported a theft in the 2100 block of Avenue A.

A complainant reported assault family violence -impede breathing-circulation and criminal mischief in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported a runaway. The runaway was later recovered.

Nov. 1

Officer Benoit arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Officer Benoit arrested a subject for assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3200 block of Youmans.

Officer Collins arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland Warrants in the 300 block of N 22nd Street.

Officer Collins arrested a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 300 block of N 22nd Street.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 200 block of Memorial.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 200 block of Memorial.

Nov. 2

A complainant reported disorderly conduct in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

Officer Bell arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Helena.

Officer Benoit arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of N 17th Street.

Officer Mortera arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 3

Officer Collins arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 7600 block of Twin City Highway.

A complainant reported a death in the 2200 block of Avenue D.

A complainant reported failure to stop and render aid and leaving the scene of an accident in the 1900 block of N Highway 69.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2600 block of Helena.

A complainant reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Highway 365.

Officer Maxwell received information in the 1400 block of Boston.

A complainant reported a theft in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Officer Collins arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Officer Champeaux arrested a subject for failure to identify – giving false/fictitious information in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported an assault offensive touch – family violence in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Officer Mortera arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of S 27th Street.

Nov. 4

A complainant information in the 100 block of Hilldale.

A complainant reported a theft in the 1600 block of S 37th Street.

A complainant reported a death in the 1800 block of N 31st Street.

A complainant reported assault by threat in the 1100 block of N Twin City Highway.

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury and theft in the 1100 block of Chicago.

Nov. 5

A complainant reported a death in the 800 block of S 8th Street.

A complainant reported harassment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A complainant reported a dog at large in the 1700 block of Atlanta.

A complainant reported burglary of a habitation in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 6

Officer Fanette arrested a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 200 block of S 37th Street.