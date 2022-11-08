Joyce Ann Raymond Williams Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Honoring The Life Of Joyce Ann Raymond Williams

Sister Joyce Ann Raymond Williams went to her heavenly home to be with Our Lord on the evening of October 26, 2022 to join the heavenly gathering of her beloved husband Ronnie Dennis Williams Sr. and her parents, Bro. Oscar and Roberta Raymond.

As a resident of Port Arthur Texas since childhood Joyce Ann graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School.

Soon after high school she had her first job at the Holiday Inn, shortly after she enlisted in the United States Armed Forces.

Joyce Ann leaves to cherish her loving memories four children: Delilah Denise Williams of Houston, TX, Ronnie Dennis Williams II, Joycealyn Denise Williams, Ronnie Dennis Williams III all of Port Arthur, and a host of grandchildren; other nieces, nephews, relatives & friends to cherish her loving memory and honor her legacy.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 3920 W. Cardinal Drive, Beaumont, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.