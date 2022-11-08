Election results starting to come in for Jefferson County Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Early voting in the general and joint election featuring state, county and local seats ran through Nov. 4.

Election Day was today (Nov. 8)

Local results are as follows:

Countywide, is the race for county judge, county treasurer, commissioner and justice of the peace, while Groves is looking to elect a council member.

County judge

Jeff Branick, Republican – winner

Carolyn L. Guidry, Democrat

County clerk

Roxanne Acosta Hellberg, Republican – winner

Jes Prince, Democrat

County treasurer

Tim Funchess, Republican

Charlie Hallmark, Democrat

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Cary Erickson, Republican

Julia Rodriguez, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Joseph L. Guillory II, Democrat

Kyrin Baker, Independent

Brandon Bartie is not on the ballot but is campaigning in as a write-in candidate

CITY OF GROVES

Councilmember Ward IV

Rhonda Dugas

Kyle Hollier

On the state side of the ballot but close to home are the following races:

State Senator, District 3

Robert Nichols, Republican – winner

Steve Russell, Democrat

Desarae Lindsey, Libertarian

State Senator, District 4

Brandon Creighton, Republican

Misty Bishop, Democrat

State Representative District 22

Jacorion Randle, Republican

Christian “Manuel” Hayes, Democrat – winner

Member, State Board of Education, District 7