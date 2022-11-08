Election results starting to come in for Jefferson County
Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Early voting in the general and joint election featuring state, county and local seats ran through Nov. 4.
Election Day was today (Nov. 8)
Local results are as follows:
Countywide, is the race for county judge, county treasurer, commissioner and justice of the peace, while Groves is looking to elect a council member.
County judge
- Jeff Branick, Republican – winner
- Carolyn L. Guidry, Democrat
County clerk
- Roxanne Acosta Hellberg, Republican – winner
- Jes Prince, Democrat
County treasurer
- Tim Funchess, Republican
- Charlie Hallmark, Democrat
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Cary Erickson, Republican
- Julia Rodriguez, Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Joseph L. Guillory II, Democrat
- Kyrin Baker, Independent
- Brandon Bartie is not on the ballot but is campaigning in as a write-in candidate
CITY OF GROVES
Councilmember Ward IV
- Rhonda Dugas
- Kyle Hollier
On the state side of the ballot but close to home are the following races:
State Senator, District 3
- Robert Nichols, Republican – winner
- Steve Russell, Democrat
- Desarae Lindsey, Libertarian
State Senator, District 4
- Brandon Creighton, Republican
- Misty Bishop, Democrat
State Representative District 22
- Jacorion Randle, Republican
- Christian “Manuel” Hayes, Democrat – winner
Member, State Board of Education, District 7
- Julie Pickren, Republican
- Dan Hochman, Democrat
- Alan Pyeatt, Libertarian