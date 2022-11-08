Election results starting to come in for Jefferson County

Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By PA News

Early voting in the general and joint election featuring state, county and local seats ran through Nov. 4.

Election Day was today (Nov. 8)

Local results are as follows:

Countywide, is the race for county judge, county treasurer, commissioner and justice of the peace, while Groves is looking to elect a council member.

County judge

  • Jeff Branick, Republican – winner
  • Carolyn L. Guidry, Democrat

County clerk

  • Roxanne Acosta Hellberg, Republican – winner
  • Jes Prince, Democrat

County treasurer

  • Tim Funchess, Republican
  • Charlie Hallmark, Democrat

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

  • Cary Erickson, Republican
  • Julia Rodriguez, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

  • Joseph L. Guillory II, Democrat
  • Kyrin Baker, Independent
  • Brandon Bartie is not on the ballot but is campaigning in as a write-in candidate

CITY OF GROVES

Councilmember Ward IV

  • Rhonda Dugas
  • Kyle Hollier

On the state side of the ballot but close to home are the following races:

State Senator, District 3

  • Robert Nichols, Republican – winner
  • Steve Russell, Democrat
  • Desarae Lindsey, Libertarian

State Senator, District 4

  • Brandon Creighton, Republican
  • Misty Bishop, Democrat

State Representative District 22

  • Jacorion Randle, Republican
  • Christian “Manuel” Hayes, Democrat – winner

Member, State Board of Education, District 7

  • Julie Pickren, Republican
  • Dan Hochman, Democrat
  • Alan Pyeatt, Libertarian

