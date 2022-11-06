PNG coach talks hosting playoff game; “Anytime you play at home, it is awesome” Published 12:08 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Groves Indians secured a first-round home game with a resounding win over Galena Park to close out the regular season Thursday.

The 42-0 win earned PNG (8-2, 6-1) the second seed in District 9-5A Division II.

The Indians will host Montgomery at 7 p.m. Friday.

PNG Head Coach Jeff Joseph said his team’s best football has yet to come.

“I think it is still in front of us and I still think we have a ways to go,” he said. “We are going to keep trying to improve in practice.”

Joseph said playing another home game is a big advantage for the Indians.

“Anytime you get to play at home, it is awesome, but it is even more special when you get to do it in the playoffs,” he said.

The Indians jumped out to an early lead with a 14-0 run at the end of the first quarter. Just 50 seconds into the second quarter, PNG added to the lead to make the score 21-0.

The defense also got involved, putting six points of their own on the board by returning an interception for a touchdown with just over seven minutes left in the half.

The Indians added two more scores in the third and fourth quarter to end the game.

“I think you are happy any time you play with efficiency and we did that (Thursday),” Joseph said. “We were able to execute. I think, more than any of the regular season, we are really just getting ready for the playoffs.”

The six district wins are the most the program has had since 2018.