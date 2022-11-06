ON THE MENU — Soiree and Vine looking forward to expansion Published 12:24 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

NEDERLAND — A popular Boston Avenue venue will soon have more to offer.

Soiree and Vine is expanding the location’s footprint to provide an event hall and outdoor entertainment.

The company, which will remain in the same location, bought the storefront next to Soiree and Vine for the project, which is slated to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Soiree and Vine opened in March of 2021 at 1229 Boston Avenue in Nederland. After being open for more than a year, the business has expanded its menu.

“We started to do industrial catering,” Owner Josh Wells said. “We have added to our lunch menu. We have a daily lunch menu now.”

One of the establishment’s main attractions is the plethora of charcuterie boards and cold items, such as sandwiches and fruit cups.

The lunch menu offers a soup of the day ranging from potato to chicken noodle to Baja chicken enchilada and plenty more.

“We also have a hot-meal item each day,” Wells said. “(Thursday), it was hamburger steak over mashed potatoes. Every day we post on Facebook the hot meal of the day. We also have the walk-in cooler that has the grilled-chicken salads to go, the pasta salads to go and the lunchables to go. We also have banana pudding and strawberry cheesecake in the fridge, as well.”

Beef tips and rice, Cajun pasta and Mexican cornbread are also popular hot meal items. Early birds can start their day off with breakfast pizza or a breakfast sandwich.

Wells said Soiree and Vine’s social media sites are the best way to keep up with the menu and daily specials.

“It has been fun and challenging,” Wells said. “It has been a learning experience. It has been fun watching it grow. We are on the right path. We aren’t where we want to be, but day by day, it gets a little better.”

Wells said his ultimate goal is to be able to add beer and wine to the menu.

“We really want to thank the community for all of the support,” Wells said. “It has been good. The industrial groups have been really supportive.”

Those looking to have Soiree and Vine cater a meal, can contact the storefront at 409-853-1614.