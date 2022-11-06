DAR awards $20,000 to local students
Published 12:18 am Sunday, November 6, 2022
Captain William Sanders Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a regular meeting at the Port Arthur Public Library, in which they hosted their annual scholarship awards ceremony.
This year the organization was able to present 20 high school students with $1,000 scholarships to use toward the college of their choice.
The students that received scholarships this year are:
- Mina Arnold, Nederland
- Morgan Barras, Port Neches-Groves
- Yamile Becerra, Nederland
- Isaac Graham, Nederland
- Victor Johnson, Sabine Pass
- Cameron Lewis, Wilson Early College
- April Myers, Port Neches-Groves
- Cayden Payne, Port Neches-Groves
- Haley Ryder, Port Neches-Groves
- Averie Varnado, Port Neches-Groves
- Blaine Baker, Nederland
- Emmanuel Becerra, Nederland
- Daniel Contreras, Sabine Pass
- Anaya Jacobs, Wilson Early College
- Govinda Le, Memorial
- Shaniah Lott, Memorial
- Victoria Nguyen, Memorial
- Srikar Rachamella, Nederland
- Shawn Sinegal, Memorial
- Elaine Yang, Port Neches-Groves
Each year the DAR chapter is pleased to present these scholarships to students graduating from Port Arthur and Mid County schools.
High school counselors are urged to have students apply or contact a DAR member for more information.