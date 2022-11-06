DAR awards $20,000 to local students Published 12:18 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

Captain William Sanders Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a regular meeting at the Port Arthur Public Library, in which they hosted their annual scholarship awards ceremony.

This year the organization was able to present 20 high school students with $1,000 scholarships to use toward the college of their choice.

The students that received scholarships this year are:

Mina Arnold, Nederland

Morgan Barras, Port Neches-Groves

Yamile Becerra, Nederland

Isaac Graham, Nederland

Victor Johnson, Sabine Pass

Cameron Lewis, Wilson Early College

April Myers, Port Neches-Groves

Cayden Payne, Port Neches-Groves

Haley Ryder, Port Neches-Groves

Averie Varnado, Port Neches-Groves

Blaine Baker, Nederland

Emmanuel Becerra, Nederland

Daniel Contreras, Sabine Pass

Anaya Jacobs, Wilson Early College

Govinda Le, Memorial

Shaniah Lott, Memorial

Victoria Nguyen, Memorial

Srikar Rachamella, Nederland

Shawn Sinegal, Memorial

Elaine Yang, Port Neches-Groves

Each year the DAR chapter is pleased to present these scholarships to students graduating from Port Arthur and Mid County schools.

High school counselors are urged to have students apply or contact a DAR member for more information.