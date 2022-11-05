Stalwart City of Nederland Clerk Gay Ferguson passes away, leaving legacy of service

Published 11:35 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

By PA News

Mayor Don Albanese receives the oath of office from Nederland City Clerk Gay Ferguson. in May of 2022. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Nederland officials announced, Saturday morning, that the City is deeply saddened by the passing of City Clerk Gay Ferguson.

The longtime city leader and servant died Friday (Nov. 4).

City officials said Ferguson dedicated much of her life to public service – serving

the City of Orange before joining the City of Nederland in 2010.

Ferguson cared deeply about Nederland, the mid-county area, her family and her friends; she considered every City employee as her friend and part of her family, a release from the city said.

“Mrs. Ferguson was an exceptional public servant and an outstanding colleague. She was respected and loved by her peers; she was a constant positive light and will be greatly missed. The City’s thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” a city statement read.

