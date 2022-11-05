Orange motorist killed in Interstate 10 head-on crash, toddler sustains serious injuries Published 9:46 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

On Friday, shortly after 6:45 p.m, Louisiana State Police Troop D troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, which is at Louisiana Highway 101 in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange.

The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Ford F150 pickup, driven by 28-year-old Caleb Lee Bowers of Jennings, Louisiana, was traveling east on I-10.

For unknown reasons, Bowers lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the left side of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the F150 traveled through the median and vaulted over the cable barriers before entering the westbound lanes of travel.

At the same time, a 2018 Ford Edge SUV, driven by Ferguson, was traveling west on I-10 and was struck head-on by the F150.

Ferguson sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 3-year-old toddler in the SUV sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment.

Bowers was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.