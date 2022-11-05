Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 24-30 Published 12:28 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 24 to Oct.30:

Precious Prince Aarona Haynes, 33, warrant other agency

Megan Landrum, 39, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; evading arrest with vehicle, warrant other agency

Jennifer Hedrick, 35, warrant other agency

Ryan Davis, 32, warrant other agency

Robyn Brown, 64, warrant other agency

Kayla Badon, 39, warrant other agency

Chad Carter, 40, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance

Christian Broussard, 22, public intoxication

Harold Conyers, 41, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30:

Oct. 24

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 25

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.

An officer found property in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.

Forgery financial instrument –elderly was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.

Unauthorized acquisition or transfer of certain financial information was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Violation of a protective order was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.

An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 10th Street.

Oct. 26

A detective assisted another agency in Groves.

A death was reported in the 300 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue F.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

Oct. 27

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Helena.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2200 block of Helena.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue H.

An information report was completed in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.

A death was reported in the 1800 block of North 30 th Street.

Street. Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 800 block of Boston Avenue.

Oct. 28

A terroristic threat-interrupt public place was reported in the 1400 block of Boston.

A death was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of Avenue H.

Oct. 29

A theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 3rd.

Oct. 30