Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 24-30
Published 12:28 am Saturday, November 5, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 24 to Oct.30:
- Precious Prince Aarona Haynes, 33, warrant other agency
- Megan Landrum, 39, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; evading arrest with vehicle, warrant other agency
- Jennifer Hedrick, 35, warrant other agency
- Ryan Davis, 32, warrant other agency
- Robyn Brown, 64, warrant other agency
- Kayla Badon, 39, warrant other agency
- Chad Carter, 40, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance
- Christian Broussard, 22, public intoxication
- Harold Conyers, 41, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30:
Oct. 24
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
- An officer found property in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
- Forgery financial instrument –elderly was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
- Unauthorized acquisition or transfer of certain financial information was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- Violation of a protective order was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
- An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 10th Street.
Oct. 26
- A detective assisted another agency in Groves.
- A death was reported in the 300 block of North 23rd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue F.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
Oct. 27
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Helena.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2200 block of Helena.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
- An information report was completed in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.
- A death was reported in the 1800 block of North 30th Street.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 800 block of Boston Avenue.
Oct. 28
- A terroristic threat-interrupt public place was reported in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A death was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of Avenue H.
Oct. 29
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 3rd.
Oct. 30
- A death was reported in the 1000 block of North 22nd Street.
- An information report was completed in the 2300 block of Spurlock.