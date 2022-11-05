Murder, felony theft lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments Published 12:44 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

Murder, felony theft, credit/debit card abuse and drug possession were just some of the crimes for which a Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments for this week.

Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Oct. 7.

James Alan Baker, 39, of Groves was indicted for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger for an incident that occurred May 5.

Jeniece Washington Delafosse, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.

Todd Jermod Douglas, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Dec. 11, 2020.

Don Fleming, 57, of Beaumont was indicted for credit/debit card abuse for an incident that occurred July 31.

Sophia Johnson, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for credit/debit card abuse for an incident that occurred July 31.

Sophia Johnson, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred July 31.

Nicholas Lyn Fowler, 40, of Kountze was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 1.

Leonard Charles Green, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.

Leonard Charles Green, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 12.

John Prentiss Hill, 49, of Port Arthur was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Feb. 14.

Tunjala Johna Semien, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon-prohibited places for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.

Austin DeWayne Shoemaker, 20, of Evadale was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Oct. 15, 2020.

Kandace Marie Smith, 47, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 9.

Tyiesha Janae Sonnier, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 5.

Robert Mathew Strahan, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft (aggregation amounts) for an incident that occurred from on or about Dec. 1, 2020 to on or about Jan. 28, 2021.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.