Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 24-30
Published 12:08 am Friday, November 4, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30:
- Cody Feemster, 29, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)
- Brandon Conover, 31, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30:
Oct. 24
- No reports
Oct. 25
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of Maple.
Oc.t 26
- A person was arrested for a Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Nall.
- A theft was reported in the 900 block of Ave. B.
Oct. 27
- Forgery was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of Saba.
Oct. 28
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.
Oct. 29
- An officer investigated a report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 2300 block of 1st Street.
Oct. 30
- No reports.