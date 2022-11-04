Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 24-30 Published 12:08 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30:

Cody Feemster, 29, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)

Brandon Conover, 31, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30:

Oct. 24

No reports

Oct. 25

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of East Port Neches Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 100 block of Maple.

Oc.t 26

A person was arrested for a Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Nall.

A theft was reported in the 900 block of Ave. B.

Oct. 27

Forgery was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of Saba.

Oct. 28

Burglary of a building was reported in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 29

An officer investigated a report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 2300 block of 1 st Street.

Oct. 30