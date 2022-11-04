PHOTO GALLERY — Thrift store opens in Port Arthur, proceeds support numerous faith causes Published 12:40 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Less than a month has passed since La Misión Thrift opened its doors on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, and officials are seeing a high volume of foot traffic.

The thrift store, located at 4600 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., opened Oct. 11 after spending six years at a Nederland location with less visibility and size.

Store manager Jake Robbins said they brought in more sales in the first day open than they did in a month at the old location.

The 5,000 square-feet thrift store is associated with the adjacent Life Church, and proceeds go toward the local food pantry at Life Church, Hope Women’s Resource Center, Franklin House, Unity House and the Hospitality Center as well as missions in Africa, India, Mexico and Argentina.

The store sells new, used and vintage items at a reasonable price, Robbins said.

“We do have new stuff,” Robbins said. “People donate stuff with the tags till on them. We have a little boutique area for that, the higher end items.”

Store Manager Cynthia Suire said they even have wedding and prom dresses and have helped those in need who can’t afford these items, as well as other items.

Another aspect is the ministry.

“We pray for people, as well,” Suire said. “They come in sad, crying. I’ve prayed with a lot of them.”

Crystal Marceaux wandered into the shop Thursday for the first time and said she liked it.

“I think it’s very organized and they have things well placed where you are able to view it and not have to dig,” Marceaux said. “It’s more like a nice resale ship than thrift store, and the prices are reasonable.”

Robbins said they are making plans for additions to the building as well as possibly adding a Beaumont location.

Donations of gently used items are accepted during business hours 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They can be reached at 409-300-6310.