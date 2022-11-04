Nederland receiver named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:12 am Friday, November 4, 2022

By Chris Moore

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

The Nederland Bulldogs play their regular season finale at Bulldog Stadium tonight.

The team still has a shot at making the postseason but needs some help from other games.

Nederland is coming off what might have been its best game of the season, despite the loss, in the rivalry contest against Port Neches-Groves.

Nederland receiver Reeve Barrow was named Athlete of the Week. (Chris Moore/The News)

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Receiver Reeve Barrow, who is the son of Head Coach Monte Barrow, has had a big season for Nederland. He leads the team with 17 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

He has consistently come down with big receptions for the offense.

The Bulldogs play Texas City today with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

More Nederland

Nederland’s Nexdor Minor Care Clinic aims to help those in need

Bulldog seniors ready to leave it all on the field; playoff hopes still alive

Nederland football game kickoff time changed

Nederland woman, 22, arrested and indicted following fiery crash that killed coworker

Print Article