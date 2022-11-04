Nederland receiver named Athlete of the Week Published 12:12 am Friday, November 4, 2022

The Nederland Bulldogs play their regular season finale at Bulldog Stadium tonight.

The team still has a shot at making the postseason but needs some help from other games.

Nederland is coming off what might have been its best game of the season, despite the loss, in the rivalry contest against Port Neches-Groves.

Receiver Reeve Barrow, who is the son of Head Coach Monte Barrow, has had a big season for Nederland. He leads the team with 17 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

He has consistently come down with big receptions for the offense.

The Bulldogs play Texas City today with a 6 p.m. kickoff.