Port Neches-Groves regular season finale ends in blowout; see playoff details Published 10:14 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Port Neches-Groves Indians ended the regular season with a bang Thursday night, finishing with a 42-0 win over Galena Park.

The win secured the No. 2 seed for PNG (8-2, 6-1 in district play), which will host a first round playoff game next week.

PNG plays Montgomery at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Reservation.

The Indians jumped out to an early lead with a 14-0 run at the end of first quarter. Just 50 seconds into the second quarter, PNG added to the lead to make the score 21-0.

The defense also got involved, putting six points of their own on the board by returning an interception for a touchdown with just over seven minutes left in the half.

The Indians added two more scores in the third and fourth quarter to end game.

The six district wins are the most the program has had since 2018.