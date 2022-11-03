Meet the committee that selected the 2022 Season of Giving grant recipients Published 12:22 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

Port Arthur LNG, through partnership with The Port Arthur News, recently selected 18 local organizations to receive funds from a pool of nearly $55,000. Winners were chosen by a panel of five community leaders

In it’s second year, the Season of Grants will go towards helping non-profits provide for the community during the holidays. Recipients will be recognized at a reception Nov. 15 in the Ruby Fuller Library Building on the Lamar State College Campus.