Horace “Fire” Linden Jr. peacefully departed this life on October 23, 2022, at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas Hospital.

Services are Saturday, Nov. 05, 2022, at Proctor’s Mortuary 3520 Washinton Blvd. Beaumont, TX.

Visitation will begin at 11AM until Funeral at 12PM.

Horace Linden, Jr. was born on August 12, 1938, in Youngsville, Louisiana to the late Horace Linden, Sr. and Ella Mae Walker Linden. He was a family-oriented person.

Horace enjoyed watching baseball, looking at Western Movies and drinking his Lil Pony Miller Beer & most of all we can’t forget whereas Horace’s vocabulary could be abrasive & somewhat foul, he was a very genuine person.

Horace was preceded in death by his wife Earline Linden, Parents Horace and Ella Mae Linden, sons Carl Linden and Travis Mouton, brother David Lindon, Sr. sisters Delores Senegal and Sylvia Linden, granddaughter Sadie Renee Stevenson, nephew Travis Linden and brother-In-Law Calvin Senegal.

Horace is survived by his children, Angela McZeal Linden of Lafayette, Louisiana, Horace (Yasmin) Linden Lucas, Nathan (Linden) Lucas of Port Arthur, Texas, Leonard (Monica) Linden of Lafayette, Louisiana, Step-Sons: Adrian, Kenneth Williams Jarod, Jonathan Edwards, Sibling, Felton (Louella) Linden, Larry Boudreaux of Lafayette, Louisiana, Dwight Linden of Youngsville, Louisiana, Gail Linden, Jacqueline (Godchild) Linden, Casetta (Troy) Murray all of Youngsville, Louisiana , best friend Charlie Marcum, Paul Elaire and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Proctor's Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.