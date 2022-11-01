Food truck discussion continues in Groves Published 12:30 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

GROVES — As leaders in the city of Groves work to revise an ordinance for food trucks there comes the necessity for a joint meeting.

City Attorney Brandon Monk told council there would be the need for a joint meeting between the city’s zoning board of adjustments and city council because a portion of the changes to the ordinance deal with specific use.

“The result of incorporating the special use language to the document, in my opinion, is we’ve now entered into the territory where we would need a public workshop, the board of adjustments, to have some consideration of how this works with some of our zoning ordinances and I think that would be the next step for council if we’re working toward the final form,” Monk said in a recent meeting.

The joint meeting of the board and council was not scheduled as of Monday.

Rules regarding food trucks have been on the table for discussion for several months as councilmembers work through issues such as location and fees, while keeping in mind there are nonprofits that utilize food trucks while protecting the rights of the brick and mortar businesses.

Monk, in reviewing a working draft of the ordinance, said there is a $250 specific use fee as well as an additional $100 fee for the site application.

The application would be renewed annually from the date of issuance.

A specific use permit is not required in a C-3 district, which is a general heavy commercial district area. Food trucks are allowed to sell merchandise in the C-2 district, general light commercial district, only if the landowner where the food truck is located has been issued a specific use permit for the site of operation, according to the draft document.

Nonprofit organizations would see some different provisions than other food trucks if the ordinance is approved. They would be allowed to sell merchandise and/or food and drink only in commercial or industrial districts for no more than 14 consecutive days and no more than 30 total days per year.

They will not be permitted to operate outside within 1,000 feet of the perimeter of Lions Park during the Groves Pecan Festival.

