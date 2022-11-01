Angelina Garcia Ochoa Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Mrs. Angelina Garcia Ochoa, 72, of Port Arthur, TX died Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, TX.

She was born and raised in Port Arthur.

She was a Jehovah’s Witness for over 48 years.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Rosendo Ochoa Sr.; sons, Joseph Ochoa (Anne) of Beaumont, TX, John Ochoa ( Brooke) of Groves, TX, Rosendo Ochoa Jr. of Port Arthur, TX, Rachel Ochoa Mayo (Jamey) of Mauriceville, TX; sisters, Laura Kennell (John) of Meyersdale, PA, Frances Becerra of Port Arthur, TX, Ruth Wendt (Gene) of Port Arthur, TX; brothers, Jimmy Garcia of Loganville, GA, John Garcia (Ollie) of Monroe, GA; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jim Garcia and Annie Breiten; and granddaughter Ashlee Ochoa.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 02, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Services will be Thursday, November 03, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.