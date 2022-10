VIDEO: Port Arthur Police searching for ID of man, woman following aggravated robbery Published 2:08 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

The Port Arthur Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly committed an aggravated robbery at Walmart, as well as a woman who was with him at the time.

According to the department, the incident occurred Oct. 25 at approximately 7 p.m.

Anyone who can identify either of the people in the surveillance video is asked to call 409-983-8624 or 409-983-8631.