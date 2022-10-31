PHOTOS — Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy ready to add 2022 history to growing legacy Published 1:06 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

NEDERLAND — Patrick and April Davis with Jiffy Trophy in Nederland accepted the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy on Monday morning.

The 2022 year and final score are being added to trophy this week, before it is presented back to Port Neches-Groves High School to display for the rest of the 2022-23 academic year.

The Indians topped the Bulldogs in a thriller, 26-24, Friday night.

This summer marked a year since the Davis family took over Jiffy Trophy. The shop, previously run by Joe Vanderweg, has been around since 1959.

April Davis worked as an employee at the store, which is located at 210 S Twin City Highway, for 12 years before taking over with her husband Patrick.

In speaking with Port Arthur Newsmedia the day after the game, PNG coach Jeff Joseph said he was impressed by how his players responded at the end of the game following a crucial turnover.

“That was encouraging and something I knew was there, but it was great to see again,” he said.