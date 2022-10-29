RELIGION BREIFS — 22nd Annual Poetic Recital coming Nov. 5

• The Cathedral of Praise Revival Center, 3131 South Park Drive, is hosting the 22nd Annual Poetic Recital at 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Poets, psalmists and praise dancers are welcome to participate.

• Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas will hold the 20th Annual Harvest of Hope at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Shaver-Albanese hanger at the Hack Brooks regional Airport.

Attire is casual. In keeping with the top Gnu theme, the event will feature dancing, live auction and live music by special guest Tracy Byrd. Guests will be able to enjoy dinner provided by various local food trucks and restaurants.

The honorees are Diane and Don Shaver. For sponsorship information and early reservations, call Catholic Charities at 409-924-4421 or visit catholicchartitiesbmt.org

