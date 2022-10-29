Former corrections officer from Groves indicted for possession of meth with goal to smuggle into jail

Published 1:34 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

By PA News

Dylan Michael Moore

A now former corrections officer who was the target of a narcotics sting inside the county jail was indicted this week for possession of a controlled substance.

Dylan Michael Moore, 24, of Groves reportedly accepted $500 through a cash app for payment to smuggle methamphetamines into the jail for an inmate Aug. 3.

After his arrest, Moore allegedly made a statement admitting to accepting the drugs with the intent of smuggling them in to an inmate, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

At the time Moore was considered a probationary officer since he was employed for less than a year.

His employment with the county has been terminated.

Bond was set at $50,000 and he bonded out of Jefferson County Correctional Facility the following day, Aug. 4.

There is currently an active warrant for his arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

More News

Jacquelyn Timmons demonstrates strength through breast cancer battle

Nederland woman indicted on 2 counts of injury to child, excessive whipping with leather belt

PHOTO FEATURE — New business development coming to Port Arthur next to Pedro’s

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

Print Article