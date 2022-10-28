Officers keep photo tradition on Madness week; “the pranks have died down”

When it comes to protecting and serving, Nederland Police Department Assistant Chief Andy Arnold and Sgt. Andrew Dupis have clear loyalties.

But this is Madness.

For five years, Dupis and Arnold have enjoyed an ongoing mission to take a themed photo before the Mid County Madness game.

Dupuis has been a lifelong resident of Port Neches, while Arnold has always resided in Nederland.

“We actually got these shirts from the city,” Dupis said. “The city put out, ‘hey, we’re going to buy everybody polos. Pick what color you want.’ And purple was actually on the form. So I was like, ‘hey, I’ll have the City of Nederland give me a purple shirt and have a badge put on it.’”

Naturally, Arnold chose a more Nederland-centric color.

And with their shirts came the photo game.

“Five years ago we took a picture in the office on game day and posted it on Facebook,” Dupis said. “And then it got to where they played at Nederland one year, so we went there to the 50 yard line. Then they played at Port Neches, so we went there.”

This year, on the day before the game, they visited the office of The Port Arthur News to take their annual photo with the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy.

“We usually work the games, but we’ve always had that kind of inner-office rivalry,” Arnold said, adding the loyalty inside the office is a good mixture between the two teams. “The pranks have died down, but we still have a good banter.”

Usually, the two are together at the game working security.

This year Dupis will first escort buses to the field in Port Neches before working security.

Arnold will spend Friday night as a spectator.

Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. at Port Neches-Groves High School.