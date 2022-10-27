Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.

Responding officers saw the vehicle and followed the driver, who is a resident of Port Arthur, as she left the neighborhood.

The driver led officers to Cardinal Drive in Beaumont, where she struck a Texas Department of Transportation sign. Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver reportedly got out and tried to run but was apprehended by an officer, Porter said.

The driver was checked for injuries then brought to the county jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading detention using a vehicle, and some warrants for possession of a controlled substance and municipal warrants from the city of Groves.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was arrested pending indictment.