Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23

Published 12:02 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:

  • Mucio Ramirez, 45, theft/unauthorized use
  • Alijah Gill, 17, theft/fail to identify
  • Brent Kelly, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Nelson Mitchell, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • James Bares, 23, Nederland warrant
  • Forrest Pitre, 30, public intoxication
  • Leon Mayfield Jr., 51, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:

Oct. 17

  • A person was arrested for theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 4900 block of Bourque Road. 
  • A person was arrested for theft and failure to identify -giving false information in the 4900 block of Bourque Road. 
  • A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Bourque Road. 
  • A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street. 
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North 30th Street. 
  • A death was reported in the 1300 block of Ithaca. 
  • A theft was reported in the 200 block of South 1 ½ Street. 

Oct. 18

  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in Houston.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Avenue F.

Oct. 19

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment near 14th and Helena. 
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena. 
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • A detective assisted another agency in Orange, Texas.  

Oct. 20

  • Theft of services was reported in the 500 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • An abandoned/endangered child was reported in the 500 block of South 27th Street. 

Oct. 21

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Exploitation of an elderly individual was reported in the 900 block of N 18th Street.

Oct. 22

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1700 block of North 20th Street. 
  • An officer assisted another agency near Twin City Highway and 4th Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 23rd Street. 
  • Possession of marijuana and overdose was reported in the 1800 block of North 32nd Street. 

Oct. 23

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • A death was reported in the 2900 block of Helena. 
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 300 block of Knights Row. 

