Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23
Published 12:02 am Thursday, October 27, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:
- Mucio Ramirez, 45, theft/unauthorized use
- Alijah Gill, 17, theft/fail to identify
- Brent Kelly, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Nelson Mitchell, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- James Bares, 23, Nederland warrant
- Forrest Pitre, 30, public intoxication
- Leon Mayfield Jr., 51, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:
Oct. 17
- A person was arrested for theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 4900 block of Bourque Road.
- A person was arrested for theft and failure to identify -giving false information in the 4900 block of Bourque Road.
- A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Bourque Road.
- A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North 30th Street.
- A death was reported in the 1300 block of Ithaca.
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of South 1 ½ Street.
Oct. 18
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in Houston.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Avenue F.
Oct. 19
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment near 14th and Helena.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- A detective assisted another agency in Orange, Texas.
Oct. 20
- Theft of services was reported in the 500 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- An abandoned/endangered child was reported in the 500 block of South 27th Street.
Oct. 21
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Exploitation of an elderly individual was reported in the 900 block of N 18th Street.
Oct. 22
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1700 block of North 20th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency near Twin City Highway and 4th Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 23rd Street.
- Possession of marijuana and overdose was reported in the 1800 block of North 32nd Street.
Oct. 23
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A death was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 300 block of Knights Row.