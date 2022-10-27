Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:

Oct. 17

A person was arrested for theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 4900 block of Bourque Road.

A person was arrested for theft and failure to identify -giving false information in the 4900 block of Bourque Road.

A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Bourque Road.

A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North 30 th Street.

A death was reported in the 1300 block of Ithaca.