Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise
Published 12:14 am Thursday, October 27, 2022
NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise.
The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches.
Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds the cruises for Halloween, Christmas and Mardi Gras as a way to spread the holiday spirit to others, especially the children.
“These kids love seeing the golf carts drive by and having candy thrown at them,” Crochet said.
He asks onlookers to dress in their favorite costume and load up on the candy.
The group starts out at Nederland High School and proceeds down 18th Street to Helena Avenue.
From there:
- Right on Helena Avenue to 21st. Street.
- Left on 21st to Detroit
- Left on Detroit to 17th Street
- Right on 17th to Boston
- Left on Boston, cross Twin City Highway
- Left on 11th Street to Detroit
- The cruisers will make a stop at the haunted house at 424 11thSt. in Nederland
- From there, they will go down Detroit to 9th Street
- Right on 9th Street
- Left on Boston to 5th Street
- Cross Nederland Avenue and proceed down 5th Street to Ave H
- Left on Ave H /8th street to Port Neches Avenue
- Right on Port Neches Avenue
- Slight right on Ave C to Merriman
- Left on Merriman to Port Neches Park Boat ramp.