Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise

NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise.

The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches.

Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds the cruises for Halloween, Christmas and Mardi Gras as a way to spread the holiday spirit to others, especially the children.

“These kids love seeing the golf carts drive by and having candy thrown at them,” Crochet said.

He asks onlookers to dress in their favorite costume and load up on the candy.

The group starts out at Nederland High School and proceeds down 18th Street to Helena Avenue.

From there: