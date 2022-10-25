Ruth Helen Allen Thompson, 95, of Nederland passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at The Medical center of Southeast Texas.

Ruth was born on November 12, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Selma Sophie (Ruff) and William “Bill” John Allen.

She had lived most of her life in the Golden Triangle and was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

She enjoyed going deer hunting with her husband, Lealon Thompson.

Ruth was a loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Selma Allen, her husband, Lealon G. Thompson, her sister, Mildred Randazzo and her nephew, Vincent Randazzo.

Ruth is survived by her son, Tommy C. Thompson of Nederland, her granddaughters, Allison Thompson of Nederland and Katelyn Thompson of St. Peters, MO.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, A 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.