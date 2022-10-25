PHOTO FEATURE — Queen donates to Thanksgiving food drive
Published 12:26 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022
CavOILcade Queen Trisha Almaraz on Monday stopped by The Port Arthur News to make a donation for the Rotary Club of Port Arthur’s Thanksgiving food drive.
Almaraz is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School.
The club is collecting canned goods and non-perishable food at the following locations:
- The Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Boulevard
- The Port Arthur Health Department, 449 Austin Avenue
- The Port Arthur Housing Authority, 920 DeQueen Boulevard
- TSO, 3429 Twin City Highway
- TSO, 8700 Central Mall Drive