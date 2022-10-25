PHOTO FEATURE — Queen donates to Thanksgiving food drive

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By PA News

CavOILcade Queen Trisha Almaraz on Monday stopped by The Port Arthur News to make a donation for the Rotary Club of Port Arthur’s Thanksgiving food drive.

Almaraz is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School.

The club is collecting canned goods and non-perishable food at the following locations:

  • The Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Boulevard
  • The Port Arthur Health Department, 449 Austin Avenue
  • The Port Arthur Housing Authority, 920 DeQueen Boulevard
  • TSO, 3429 Twin City Highway
  • TSO, 8700 Central Mall Drive

