Medical Center hosting Trunk-or-Treat

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is hosting the 2nd Annual Freaky Friday Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at 2555 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur in The Medical Center parking lot.

More than 40 trunks or “booths” will be set up for the public to enjoy.

Last year’s event was a huge success with approximately 1,000 people in attendance, and this year the event has expanded to include community partners and offer various activities for the public, such as face painting, snocones provided by Shiver Shack Mobile Snowcones and a gaming truck from Xtreme Rentals.

Children will be able to interact with local emergency rescue vehicles such as squad cars, fire trucks and a helicopter and the Hospital Employee Ambassador League will be serving hot dogs while supplies last.