Box truck crashes into Ford Escape on I-10, killing area motorist Tuesday morning

BEAUMONT — At 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to Interstate 10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash.

The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit responded and is investigating the crash.

Preliminary information gathered from the scene reveal the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle.

He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.

A 2016 Ford Escape operated by Jonathan Allen Droddy, a 32-year-old man from Vidor, traveling southbound, was struck by the box truck.

Droddy was killed upon impact, police said.

The retaining wall struck a gray GMC Sierra pick-up that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

The driver of the box truck had non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.