VOTER’S GUIDE — Starting today, here’s where to vote and who is on the ballot
Published 12:01 am Monday, October 24, 2022
Early voting in the general and joint election featuring state, county and local seats begins today (10.24) and runs through Nov. 4.
Countywide, is the race for county judge, county treasurer, commissioner and justice of the peace, while Groves is looking to elect a council member.
County judge
- Jeff Branick, Republican
- Carolyn L. Guidry, Democrat
County clerk
- Roxanne Acosta Hellberg, Republican
- Jes Prince, Democrat
County treasurer
- Tim Funchess, Republican
- Charlie Hallmark, Democrat
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Cary Erickson, Republican
- Julia Rodriguez, Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Joseph L. Guillory II, Democrat
- Kyrin Baker, Independent
- Brandon Bartie is not on the ballot but is campaigning in as a write-in candidate
CITY OF GROVES
Councilmember Ward IV
- Rhonda Dugas
- Kyle Hollier
On the state side of the ballot but close to home are the following races:
State Senator, District 3
- Robert Nichols, Republican
- Steve Russell, Democrat
- Desarae Lindsey, Libertarian
State Senator, District 4
- Brandon Creighton, Republican
- Misty Bishop, Democrat
State Representative District 22
- Jacorion Randle, Republican
- Christian “Manuel” Hayes, Democrat
Member, State Board of Education, District 7
- Julie Pickren, Republican
- Dan Hochman, Democrat
- Alan Pyeatt, Libertarian
Early voting dates and times
- Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 30, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling locations
- Precinct 1 Service Center, 20205 W. Hwy. 90, China
- Rogers Park Community Center, 6540 Gladys Ave., Beaumont
- Hebert Library, 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches
- Ray Chesson Office Building, 19217 FM 365, Beaumont
- Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland
- Groves Activity Building, 6150 Short St., Groves
- Jefferson County Sub-courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur
- Port Arthur Library, 4615 9th Ave, Port Arthur
- Jefferson County Courthouse, 1085 Pearl St., Beaumont
- John Paul Davis Community center, 3580 E. Lucas Drive, Beaumont
- Theodore Johns Library, 4255 Fannett Road, Beaumont
Election Day is Nov. 8.