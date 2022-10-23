National Weather Service details severe weather threat for Southeast Texas

Published 2:20 pm Sunday, October 23, 2022

By PA News

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, announced there is a slight risk of severe weather expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning due to a cold frontal passage.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Weather officials said the main hazard is damaging wind gusts; however, there is an isolated risk of hail and tornadoes.

Heavy rain is expected and flooding of low lying areas is possible.

The impacts will be felt mainly across Southeast Texas, west central Louisiana and southwest Monday evening, then all of Louisiana parishes into Tuesday morning.

Showers are expected to begin Monday afternoon and taper going into Tuesday afternoon; however, the risk of severe weather is Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

