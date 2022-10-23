Legacy Health toy drive has begun and The Port Arthur News is one of many drop-off locations

Upwards of 350 children went through the drive thru window and received toys over two hours last year during the Legacy Community Health Holiday Party.

And this year organizers are expecting even more.

Josh Davis, with Legacy Community Health, said the goal is to collect 500 toys. The toys should be new in the $10 to $15 price range and unwrapped.

The Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd., is one of 19 businesses throughout the area with a drop box for the toy drive.

“There is a huge need in the community,” Davis said. “The great thing about Southeast Texas is how our community is so strong and united to help each other out.”

The collected toys will be distributed to local children at the Legacy Community Health Pediatric Holiday Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at Beaumont Children’s Museum.

At the event kids will be able to get a toy, photo with Santa, cookies, craft activities and explore the museum.

Davis said they try to go beyond just providing a toy. A number of the patients who go to the clinic are underserved, and by providing the toys, they are trying to take the burden off of the parents.

“For some of these kids, this is their holiday experience,” he said, adding some families experience food insecurity and this is a way for the kids to receive a gift and for Legacy to work with the families to connect them with valuable community services.

“A lot of time the parents take care of the kids first and neglect their own health,” he said.

The parents are screened to see if there are other organizations that may help them.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Every $10 donated buys a toy for a child.

For more information visit legacy.community/bmtholiday or contact Josh Davis at jdavislegacycommunityhealth.org

Legacy is a full-service, federally qualified health center that identifies unmet needs and gaps in health-related services and develops client-centered programs to address those needs, according to information from the organization.