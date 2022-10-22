RELIGION BRIEFS — PA church to host Poetic Recital

God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, 201 E. 14th St., will celebrate a church anniversary “11 Years of God’s Love, Mercy and Faithfulness to us” during the 9 a.m. service Sunday. It is taken from Lamentations 3:22-23. The speaker will be the Rev. Gerald Jordan, pastor of Jordan River Church Ministries of Memphis, Tennessee.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. The teacher and expositor is Vanilla Marie Chillow. For more information, call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., Fall Revival is at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest evangelist is Mark Anthony Robinson Sr. of Solid Rock Full Gospel Church in Houston. The theme is “Keep Saying What You Have Asked God to do For You.” Taken Mark 11:22-24. For more information, call 409-548-1360.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council No. 12809 will host a barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the parish hall, which is located near Memorial High School and 9th Avenue. The menu includes chicken leg quarter, link, beans, potato salad, bread and drink for $12. For more information, call Michael Candiloro at 409-433-0083.

The Cathedral of Praise Revival Center, 3131 South Park Drive, is hosting the 22nd Annual Poetic Recital at 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Poets, psalmists and praise dancers are welcome to participate.