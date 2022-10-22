ON THE MENU — New Port Arthur pizza joint represents growing options for residents

Port Arthur added a new pizza joint this month with the chain 7Pie Pizza opening on Jefferson Drive.

The growth is part of a recent economic uptick in the city, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery.

“It is so important to the city,” she said of the continued growth. “It means more revenue for the city government. It means more opportunities for the people that work in Port Arthur and get to have diverse meal options.”

The new spot is located at 1849 Jefferson Drive and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Prior to the pandemic, the city had $54 billion in new projects. Avery said there is approximately $84 billion in new projects currently.

7Pie has three other locations in Houston.

Francisco Alvarez, who manages the Port Arthur location, said he is excited to be a part of the growing chain.

The restaurant serves pizza, subs, salads, chicken wings and chicken tender combos. Those looking for something sweet can also try their hot fudge cake.

“I think we have started off good,” Alvarez said. “I know the plan is to open some more around Houston and in other parts of Texas.”

While the manager said all of the pizzas are great, his personal favorite is the meat-lovers, which comes with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef and ham. The location also serves classics like cheese and pepperoni along with veggie, Texas barbeque and Hawaiian pizzas.

7Pie also offers a supreme pizza called The 7 Star, which comes with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef and ham, plus red onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Fresh pizza sauce plus a mozzarella and provolone cheese blend is included.

While the eatery does not deliver, the company does work with Uber Eats and has seats for dine-in and offers takeout.

The company’s website shows seven additional locations that will open in the near future.

Call 844-557-4992 for more information.