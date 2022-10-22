KATHIE’S KORNER — Our Rewarder is a great name

Definition of Reward: A benefit, honor, bonus, prize or advantage given in recognition of ones obedience, service, effort or achievement.

My personal favorite is “honor” and always remembering God is the great “Rewarder!”

Of all the Names for God, let’s look at Rewarder and remember He is so faithful and ready to bless us as we bless others, and know that, without faith, it is impossible to

please God.

Let’s name a few in the Bible who were rewarded for their obedience:

Abraham, when he was called Abram, was “urged on” to travel to a new, promised land and to give his son, only to be blessed and rewarded, by God, in return, as the sheep was provided for sacrifice.

Loyal women “who served” and traveled, heralding Jesus’ resurrection.

Deborah, the Judge, praiser and warrior going to battle with Barak when he was afraid to go alone, leading his army. Deborah said she would go with him, but he must remember God said they would have victory, so, when they returned, they would give praise and glory to God, not Barak.

“Prompted, by faith” Noah was forewarned and instructed by God to build the Ark. These people “listened and were obedient” giving glory to God.

A lot of deeds for God were not to just be seen by men, but secretly done, sometimes

fasting and praying.

Just do what God shows you to do. When He shows you to do it and, in your heart, you will be happy, as He is .

One of my personal favorite scriptures for encouragement and prayer time is “without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe Who He is and that He is a Rewarder of those who diligently (or early) seek Him.” Hebrews 11:6 (Amplified Bible)

