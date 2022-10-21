Port Neches-Groves rusher earns Athlete of the Week

Port Neches-Groves has a first-round home playoff game in its sights and is currently second in the district behind Fort Bend Marshall.

PNG is led by a dominant offense, with the district’s third leading rusher in Isaiah Nguyen. The junior running back enters the week with 104 carries for 561 yards and three touchdowns.

PNG likes to feed Nguyen, who has 79 carries in district play. That number is 18 more than the nearest rusher.

The Indians are 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in District 9-5A Division II. They take on Santa Fe on the road today before finishing their season against Nederland (at home) and Galena Park (on the road).

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.