Port Neches-Groves rusher earns Athlete of the Week

Published 12:08 am Friday, October 21, 2022

By Chris Moore

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

Port Neches-Groves has a first-round home playoff game in its sights and is currently second in the district behind Fort Bend Marshall.

PNG is led by a dominant offense, with the district’s third leading rusher in Isaiah Nguyen. The junior running back enters the week with 104 carries for 561 yards and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Nguyen is the district’s third leading rusher. (Chris Moore/The News)

PNG likes to feed Nguyen, who has 79 carries in district play. That number is 18 more than the nearest rusher.

The Indians are 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in District 9-5A Division II. They take on Santa Fe on the road today before finishing their season against Nederland (at home) and Galena Park (on the road).

 

