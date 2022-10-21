Nederland, Galena Park compete in blowout at Bulldog Stadium

NEDERLAND — Hubert Thomas scored on two scintillating runs and the Nederland defense came up with some big turnovers as the Bulldogs rolled to a 42-7 win over the visiting Galena Park Yellow Jackets Friday night.

Thomas scored on runs of 80 and 38 yards to spark an offense that saw quarterback Ayden Sunday throw for two touchdowns as the Bulldogs (2-6, 2-3 in District 9-5A Division II) kept their hopes for a postseason berth alive.

“We’re still alive, and we have to take that it into next week,” Nederland coach Monte Barrow said.

The game got off to a sluggish start as both teams struggled to get any offense going over the first 12 minutes, as the first quarter ended scoreless.

“It was a slow start, but we kept it together until we could get going,” Barrow said. “Hubert had some big runs. He missed a couple of games because of injury, but he helps our offense tremendously.”

The Bulldogs quickly remedied that in the second quarter, needing just 50 seconds to get on the scoreboard as Sunday threw a 32-yard TD pass to make it 7-0. After forcing a fumble, the Bulldogs needed just one play to make it 14-0 as Thomas broke off an 80-yard TD run to make it 14-0. Nederland scored two more touchdowns before the half ended. Sunday connected with Landen Caywood on a 24-yard scoring pass before Adrian Esquivel scooped up a blocked punt and dashed into the end zone from 27 yards out to make it 28-0.

Thomas and Bryant scored TDs in the second half for Nederland. Carter Piletere was perfect on six PAT attempts for Nederland. Francisco Martinez scored on a 2-yard run to account for the only score for Galena Park (3-5, 0-5).

“Our defense has been big for us all year,” Barrow said. “We have created several turnovers but haven’t capitalized. But our defense keeps coming up with the plays.”

Game ball goes to… Thomas, who ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Play of the game… Thomas’ 80-yard run that gave Nederland a 14-0 lead.

Key Stats… Nederland outgained Galena Park 301-211. Galena Park dominated time of possession 29:33 to 18:27. Galena Park had 40 yards in penalties, while Nederland was flagged for 12 yards.

Next up… Nederland is at Port Neches-Groves at 7 p.m. Friday for Mid-County Madness. Galena Park is at Fort Bend Marshall at 7 p.m. Thursday. “Next week is a game unto itself,” Barrows said. “We won today, which makes it even more important. Next week is a game that they will always remember.”

