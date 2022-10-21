Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur

A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street.

The victim is described as a 49-year-old man.

He was brought to a hospital, where he was treated and released, Duriso said.

Police believe the juvenile and victim live in the same house, but that is not confirmed at this point.

Police also believe the victim is either the father or stepfather of the alleged assailant.

The juvenile was taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he said.