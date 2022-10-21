Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 3-16
Published 12:24 am Friday, October 21, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16:
- Charles Ross, 41, other agency warrant(s)
- Samuel Karo, 36, other agency warrant(s)
- James Mendoza, 39, reckless driving
- Kevin Duhon, 51, other agency warrant(s)
- Crystal Davis, 36, other agency warrant(s)
- Rickey McDaniel Jr., 32, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and possession of a firearm by a felon
- Aislinn Garcia, 27, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16:
Oct. 3
- An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.
Oct. 4
- No reports
Oct. 5
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Holland.
- An assault was reported in the 600 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Merriman.
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1100 block of Bowlin.
Oct. 6
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, a computer security breach and online impersonation was reported in the 600 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
Oct. 7
- Two people were each arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1300 block of Boyd.
Oct. 8
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an alcohol container and possession of a firearm by a felon in the 600 block of Ave. D.
Oct. 9
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1600 block of Magnolia.
Oct. 10
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 200 block of Grigsby.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 6100 block of FM 366.
Oct. 11
- An assault was reported in the 900 block of Block Street.
- Found property was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen.
Oct. 12
- Credit card/debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Mariannwood.
Oct. 13
- No reports.
Oct. 14
- No reports.
Oct. 15
- A person was arrested for reckless driving in the 5500 block of FM 366.
Oct. 16
- No reports.