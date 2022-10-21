Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 3-16

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16:

  • Charles Ross, 41, other agency warrant(s)
  • Samuel Karo, 36, other agency warrant(s)
  • James Mendoza, 39, reckless driving
  • Kevin Duhon, 51, other agency warrant(s)
  • Crystal Davis, 36, other agency warrant(s)
  • Rickey McDaniel Jr., 32, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Aislinn Garcia, 27, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16:

Oct. 3

  • An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.

Oct. 4

  • No reports

Oct. 5

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Holland.
  • An assault was reported in the 600 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Merriman.
  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1100 block of Bowlin.

Oct. 6

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, a computer security breach and online impersonation was reported in the 600 block of East Port Neches Avenue.

Oct. 7

  • Two people were each arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1300 block of Boyd.

  Oct. 8

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an alcohol container and possession of a firearm by a felon in the 600 block of Ave. D.

Oct. 9

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1600 block of Magnolia.

 

Oct. 10

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 200 block of Grigsby.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 6100 block of FM 366. 

Oct. 11

  • An assault was reported in the 900 block of Block Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen.

Oct. 12

  • Credit card/debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Mariannwood.

 Oct. 13

  • No reports.

Oct. 14

  • No reports.

 Oct. 15

  • A person was arrested for reckless driving in the 5500 block of FM 366. 

Oct. 16

  • No reports.

