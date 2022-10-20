VOTER’S GUIDE — Starting Monday, here’s where to vote and who is on the ballot

Early voting in the general and joint election featuring state, county and local seats begins Monday and runs through Nov. 4.

Countywide, is the race for county judge, county treasurer, commissioner and justice of the peace, while Groves is looking to elect a council member.

County judge

Jeff Branick, Republican

Carolyn L. Guidry, Democrat

County clerk

Roxanne Acosta Hellberg, Republican

Jes Prince, Democrat

County treasurer

Tim Funchess, Republican

Charlie Hallmark, Democrat

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Cary Erickson, Republican

Julia Rodriguez, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Joseph L. Guillory II, Democrat

Kyrin Baker, Independent

Brandon Bartie is not on the ballot but is campaigning in as a write-in candidate

CITY OF GROVES

Councilmember Ward IV

Rhonda Dugas

Kyle Hollier

On the state side of the ballot but close to home are the following races:

State Senator, District 3

Robert Nichols, Republican

Steve Russell, Democrat

Desarae Lindsey, Libertarian

State Senator, District 4

Brandon Creighton, Republican

Misty Bishop, Democrat

State Representative District 22

Jacorion Randle, Republican

Christian “Manuel” Hayes, Democrat

Member, State Board of Education, District 7

Julie Pickren, Republican

Dan Hochman, Democrat

Alan Pyeatt, Libertarian

Early voting dates and times

Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 30, Noon to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling locations

Precinct 1 Service Center, 20205 W. Hwy. 90, China

Rogers Park Community Center, 6540 Gladys Ave., Beaumont

Hebert Library, 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches

Ray Chesson Office Building, 19217 FM 365, Beaumont

Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland

Groves Activity Building, 6150 Short St., Groves

Jefferson County Sub-courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur

Port Arthur Library, 4615 9 th Ave, Port Arthur

Ave, Port Arthur Jefferson County Courthouse, 1085 Pearl St., Beaumont

John Paul Davis Community center, 3580 E. Lucas Drive, Beaumont

Theodore Johns Library, 4255 Fannett Road, Beaumont

Election Day is Nov. 8.