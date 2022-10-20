Port Arthur Theatre’s “Gidion’s Knot” closes out run with special performances this weekend

On Saturday, members of the Port Arthur ISD School Board have been invited to attend the Lamar State College Port Arthur Theatre Program’s Fall Play “Gidion’s Knot” by Johnna Adams.

The 80-minute play, directed by Dr. Zach Dailey, the director of LSCPA’s theatre program, deals with issues of childhood mental illness and the rising rates of pre-teen suicide attempts.

Set in a fifth grade classroom during a fraught parent/teacher conference, this play reckons with the innocence of childhood and the struggles found within our education system.

At the play’s conclusion, Dailey has asked members of the school board to speak to the community members in attendance, voicing their responses to the production and initiating important conversations about the health and well-being of the children in our local schools, conversations that will hopefully continue long after the play has closed.

The final two performances of “Gidion’s Knot” are Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There is no cost for admission.

For reservations and more information, visit ticketsource.us/lscpa or call 409-984-6331.