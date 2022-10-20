PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Fire Department hosts fun for all

Published 6:40 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

By PA News

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Fire Department hosted an Open House Thursday night, which drew a crowd from the community eager to explore the station and its partnering agencies.

Acadian Ambulance, the Nederland Fire Department and the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter were on site for visitors to explore vehicles, safety exercises and the medical helicopter.

Also on hand were vendors with food, candy and other goodies.

