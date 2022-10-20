The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Margaret Burton, 78, of Beaumont, TX, a native of Port Arthur, TX, will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont at 10 a.m.

Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home of Orange, TX.

Visitation will be from 8 until 10 a.m.

Margaret Norman Burton, born Tuesday, January 25, 1944, peacefully transitioned Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Cherished memories of her remain in the hearts of devoted daughters Joy Rollins, Jada Burton and Jana Burton, granddaughter Tomia Rollins, siblings Stewart Norman Jr. (Pamela), Oliver Norman, Stanley Norman and Trinell Lopez and numerous nieces, nephews, devoted in-laws, and friends.