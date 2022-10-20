Joe Nathan Guyton Sr. 62, passed away in the late evening of October 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 16, 1960, to Ella Mae Guyton at Donaldsonville Hospital in Thomasville, Georgia.

He is preceded in death by his Mother Ella Mae Guyton, Brother Sam Guyton, Sister Eloise Guyton.

He leaves to cherish his memories his sons Roy Brasley, Joe Guyton Jr., and Joshua Guyton his daughters Jovon Guyton, Veronica Brasley, Jaketa Guyton, Jocelyn Guyton, and Jendyah Guyton, Ashley Ransom and longtime companion Amanda Ransom, six grandchildren, six sisters, four brothers and a host of nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday October 22, 2022, at Thomas Blvd Church of Christ 2948 Thomas Blvd Port Arthur Tx 77642.