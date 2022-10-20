Edward Wiltz Jr., transitioned from his earthly body to his heavenly mansion on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

He was born on June 11, 1955 to the union of the late Edward Wiltz, Sr. and Mertha Benoit Wiltz.

Edward was a 1973 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He retired from Motiva Enterprises after 45 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dianathia Wiltz; 2 daughters: Ashley and Ronica Wiltz; 1 brother: Glenn Wiltz (Valerie); 5 Sisters: Laura Wiltz of Lancaster, TX, Marcella Royal(John), Mertha Hancock (Artemus), Sarah Wiltz of Port Arthur, and Sandra Daniels (Marvin) of Houston; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Viewing and visitation will be at Calvary Mortuary in Beaumont, Texas from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by Funeral service beginning at noon.

Masks are required during visitation and funeral service.