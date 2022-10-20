Danny Joseph Viator Sr., 65, of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home.

He was born on October 10, 1957 in Port Arthur, Texas to James Burt Viator and Anita Louise Thibodeaux Viator.

Danny was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Nederland High School.

He served in the U. S. Army for Fifteen years. Danny worked in the construction industry after his military service.

He was a member of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Randy Viator.

Danny is survived by his loving wife, Blanca Viator of Port Arthur; his son, Danny Viator, Jr. of Nederland; his grandson, Griffin Viator; his mother, Anita “Kitty” Hebert of Bridge City; his brother, Brandon Viator of Georgia.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A memorial service to celebrate Danny’s life will be at 11:00 AM Saturday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson with Rev. Regimon George officiating.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors.