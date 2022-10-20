Chad Anthony Babino was born August 8, 1974 in Port Arthur, Texas.

He is the first child in the union of the late Josie Meteyor Babino and Daryl Babino.

Chad graduated from Lincoln High School in 1993 and went on to become a welder for Gulf Copper.

Later in Life, he became his mother’s main caretaker.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.