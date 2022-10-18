PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches-Groves High gathers to pay tribute to late student

More than 200 students and faculty members from Port Neches-Groves High School gathered at the campus Tuesday afternoon and evening to pay tribute to classmate Morgan Chrisian, who passed away Friday.

Students left notes in memory boxes, added photos of themselves with her in a box and told stories of memories they shared together.

Afterward, everyone gathered on the auxiliary field and lit a candle in Morgan’s memory.

Services begin Sunday/Oct. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at First Christian Church in Port Arthur, with a funeral to follow at 3 p.m. and internment at Greenlawn Cemetery.

“The family wishes to list the Purple Pride Band, NDN Press and the football team as honorary pallbearers,” says a written statement from NDN Press.

“Please wear your Friday Purple Pride Band pep rally shirts, NDN Press shirts and jerseys to the service. No black clothing”

