PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches-Groves High gathers to pay tribute to late student

Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By PA News

Kaylin Dukes holds a candle outside PHGHS during Light for Morgan. (Monique Batson/The News)

More than 200 students and faculty members from Port Neches-Groves High School gathered at the campus Tuesday afternoon and evening to pay tribute to classmate Morgan Chrisian, who passed away Friday.

Students left notes in memory boxes, added photos of themselves with her in a box and told stories of memories they shared together.

From left: Theresa Morvant and Zandyn Merritt look at photos and memorabilia honoring late classmate Morgan Christian. (Monique Batson/The News)

Afterward, everyone gathered on the auxiliary field and lit a candle in Morgan’s memory.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Services begin Sunday/Oct. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at First Christian Church in Port Arthur, with a funeral to follow at 3 p.m. and internment at Greenlawn Cemetery.

“The family wishes to list the Purple Pride Band, NDN Press and the football team as honorary pallbearers,” says a written statement from NDN Press.

“Please wear your Friday Purple Pride Band pep rally shirts, NDN Press shirts and jerseys to the service. No black clothing”

RELATED: Port Neches-Groves students, educators honor late classmate at UIL competition

More News

GALLERY — Port Arthur mother pleads for closure 3 years after innocent 22-year-old’s fatal shooting

Murder warrant issued; police looking for suspect following arson and homicide

National Weather Service shares cold and Hazardous Weather Message for region Wednesday morning

Man accused of crashing into, killing deputy mowing his lawn now faces federal firearms prosecution

Print Article